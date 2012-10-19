Cycling Australia vice president Hodge steps down, admits doping

Image 1 of 2 Stephen Hodge was the host for Cycling Australia's night of nights. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 2 of 2 Cycling Australia (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Cycling Australia's vice president, former O.N.C.E and Festina rider Stephen Hodge has resigned from his position, revealing his own doping past.

Hodge informed Cycling Australia CEO Graham Fredericks and president Klaus Mueller prior to the board meeting earlier this week that ended Matt White's current tenure with the federation following his own doping confession. Hodge said played no role in determining White's sacking and was "not proud" of his decision to dope.

"I am sorry I did it. It was wrong. I apologise unreservedly to CA, my family, friends, colleagues and cycling fans," Hodge explained.

"When I made Graham and Klaus aware of my situation I offered to resign. It was agreed that I would immediately stand aside from all CA Board duties in advance of submitting a formal resignation. At no point have I been involved in any CA Board meetings or discussions in relation to the termination of Matt White's contract."

Hodge turned professional in 1987 with the Kas outfit where he raced for two seasons, before moving on to Caja Rural, O.N.C.E and then his final three years with Festina before retiring in 1996. That same year, he represented Australia at the Atlanta Olympic Games competing in the road race and individual time trial.

He was elected to his position with Cycling Australia in 2007.

"I would like to personally thank Stephen for his immense contribution to the sport in a volunteer capacity," said Mueller. "When his professional cycling career ended he became a tireless worker for the sport and for almost 15 years has freely given up his time as an advocate for the rights of athletes and to promote and develop the sport in Australia.

"At all times while Stephen was on the Board with me he acted with high principle and great integrity and has been a staunch opponent of doping.

"I commend him for his decision to speak out."