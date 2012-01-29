McQuaid and Verbruggen seek damages from Kimmage

Image 1 of 3 Paul Kimmage (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 UCI chief Pat McQuaid is facing a challenge to his organisation's hegemony (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Former UCI president Hein Verbruggen is at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

UCI President Pat McQuaid has filed a claim for damages against journalist and former professional rider Paul Kimmage. McQuaid is seeking 8000 Swiss francs. The Irish Independent also reported that former UCI President, Hein Verbruggen, and the governing body itself are also seeking 8000 Swiss francs each.

According to the newspaper McQuaid and the other claimants are accusing Kimmage of "annoyance" and that Kimmage has harmed their reputation. They have pointed to Kimmage’s work in the Sunday Times newspaper but the timing of the action is strange. Kimmage was released from his role at the newspaper last year, and the claimants appear to have solely asked for damages from Kimmage, and not The Sunday Times.

In an extraordinary move, they have also demanded that Kimmage “not repeat the material they have complained of, and that at his own expense, he take out advertisements in the international media publicising the court's final order. Kimmage also faces the prospect of a fine if they are not happy that he has followed the court order.”

Paul Kimmage wrote Rough Ride in 1990. It has since become one of the defining books within sport, detailing the widespread doping which he encountered during his career.

Cyclingnews attempted to contact both Kimmage and the UCI. A spokesperson for the UCI told Cyclingnews, "Mr McQuaid can not allow for him or the UCI to be called corrupt."