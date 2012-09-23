Hamilton calls on Armstrong to tell the truth

Image 1 of 2 Tyler Hamilton in 2004 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2

Tyler Hamilton has called on Lance Armstrong to tell the truth about his past, suggesting his life will improve even if any confession to doping could have huge financial implications.

Speaking to David Walsh in a long interview in the Sunday Times newspaper, Hamilton reiterates many of the details he revealed in ‘Secret Race’ -the book he wrote with Dan Coyle.

He recalls the moment when FDA agent Jeff Novitsky called him and he decided to confess every detail of his doping.

“I was forced to reflect on everything and it was like I had all this stuff buried inside me and I realised, ‘What a f****d-up world we were part of,” Hamilton told Walsh.

“For me what mattered was getting it out there. If we sold one or one million copies, it didn’t really matter. Writing the book was the hardest thing I’ve done in my life. I’m proud that I’ve done it but I’m not proud of what’s in there. It’s hard reading about yourself doing the things I did.”

Armstrong has always strenuously denied doping during his career, calling the USADA investigation a witch hunt, but he then opted not to contest USADA’s charges. He was banned for life and lost his seven Tour de France victories.

When asked by Walsh if Armstrong will ever tell the full truth of what happened during his career, Hamilton said: “From the bottom of my heart I hope he does. I really mean that. I wouldn’t wish the kind of suffering I’ve had holding these secrets, getting accused of all this stuff, and just denying, denying, denying.”

“I hope he comes clean because his life will improve if he does. I understand he could ask a hundred different lawyers and each one would say, ‘Don’t tell the truth because there could be serious financial consequences.’ But I think it would be worth it. It’s his way to freedom.”





“I’ve still got every bit of memorabilia from my career, tons of stuff from the Tours, and classics; bikes, jerseys, trophies, race numbers, everything,” he says. “It fills an entire room. I don’t want any of it and have been thinking what to do with it. I’m going to auction it online and donate the proceeds to anti-doping.”

