'It's good they focus so much on each other' - Remco Evenepoel keen to profit off rivalry between Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard for Tour de France GC

Belgian star remains non-committal about long-term future with Soudal-QuickStep

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel speaks with the media on the rest day of the Tour de France 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As he continues his battle for a top position overall in the Tour de France, Remco Evenepoel has recognised that the no-holds-barred battle between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar in this year's race is currently doing no harm to his chances whatsoever.

Third overall last year, Evenepoel sits at 1:29 on yellow jersey Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), 1 minute behind Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) but 27 seconds ahead of Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

