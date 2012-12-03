Vaughters and Boyer reconcile at Change Cycling Now summit

Image 1 of 5 Team manager Eric Boyer has to convince Cofidis to continue their sponsorship (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 The Change Cycling Now meeting in London (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 5 Bike Pure's Andy Layhe and Paul Kimmage (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 5 Greg LeMond at the Change Cycling Now summit in London (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 5 Don't call it a comeback: Vaughters saddles up (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The comments made against Garmin-Sharp manager Jonathan Vaughters by former Cofidis manager Eric Boyer have been dispelled with the two attending a recent Change Cycling Now meeting in London. Boyer had inferred Vaughters' presence "saddens me" ahead of the summit joined by Dr. Michael Ashendon, Paul Kimmage, David Walsh, Greg LeMond amongst others and headed-up by Skins Chariman Jamie Fuller.

Boyer's sentiments appear to have changed after the two were given the opportunity to discuss their differences on Sunday.

Boyer had suggested in an article in Le Figaro that he was pushed out of his presidential role at the International Association of Professional Cycling teams (AIGCP). Boyer had attempted to apply an ethical code to UCI team managers that would see sanctioned riders unable to re-sign for a Pro Team for a period of four years: two years for a anti-doping violation followed by a further two years.

Boyer was "pushed" to resign from his position according to the former AIGCP president and while Vaughters had the opportunity to continue to push for UCI managers to accept and sign the code, he did not, according to the former Cofidis manager.

"After succeeding me, Vaughters decided that it was unenforceable, so he didn't apply it. So when he makes his fine speech that 'cycling needs to change'... Well, he had the chance to do things and he didn't do them," Boyer had said.

Following day 1 of the Change Cycling Now meeting, Boyer had changed his stance on Vaughters.

"It is true that in the past we have had our differences, but we now realise we share a common goal in making a better future for cycling and everything is fine. We have spoken about the past during the day and are now committed to helping Change Cycling Now force change for the benefit of everyone in the sport. We have worked together through the day to accomplish our mutual aims and I look forward to doing so again in the future."

Vaughters already stated he will not seek re-election when his term comes to an end in March 2013 and added that his team's involvement in the Movement for Credible Cycling - an organisation that pushes for stricter anti-doping rules in an attempt to rebuild the image of the sport - is not something which can be enforced as president of the AIGCP. A full list of current teams can be found on the organisation's webite mpcc.unblog.fr. In addition, Vaughters clarified the position between Boyer and himself.

"Eric and I get along very well and we are in agreement on the future of cycling. The meeting we attended today as members of the Change Cycling Now panel was extremely positive and we have both signed up to the MPCC code (Movement for Credible Cycling) and its stricter doping rules for teams and riders. Unfortunately, as President of the AIGCP, I don't have the mandate to force others to do the same. But Eric and I clearly share the same vision and I'm pleased to be working with him for the future benefit of cycling."