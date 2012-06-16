Armstrong frustrated by lack of information from USADA
Seven-time Tour de France winner says "it's time to play by the rules"
Lance Armstrong has taken to twitter to air his frustration at not being informed of the exact nature of the allegations at the heart of the charges laid by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).
Armstrong, along with long-time team manager, Johan Bruyneel, Dr. Pedro Celaya, Dr. Luis Garcia del Moral, Dr. Michele Ferrari and Dr. Pepe Marti are alleged to have "engaged in a massive doping conspiracy from 1998-2011" with USADA citing the testimony of more than 10 cyclists.
In the letter sent to the accused on Tuesday and released by the Wall Street Journal, USADA says Armstrong used EPO, blood transfusions, testosterone, corticosteroids and masking agents as well as distributed them and administered them to others. Armstrong it appears, wants more detail in order to respond properly.
"Dear @usantidoping - we have now sent you THREE letters requesting all the relevant info in order for me to respond to your 'review board'," the seven-time Tour de France winner wrote on his twitter feed.
Bruyneel has also responded saying he was "dismayed" at the allegations.
"Following a Department of Justice Grand Jury investigation, no charges were filed against me," the Belgian said on his personal website. "It cannot be right that I or anyone else can be pursued from court to court simply because our accusers do not like the decisions made along the way and so attempt to find a court which will get them the result they want."
According to USADA protocol, USADA will also make a written submittal to its Anti-Doping Review Board regarding the doping allegations. The Anti-Doping Review Board will decide if there's sufficient evidence to proceed with adjudication process and the respondents have a right to a hearing if proceedings advance beyond Anti-Doping Review Board. A hearing date should take place prior to November, 2012.
