Report: Armstrong's alleged donation to USADA

Image 1 of 2 Expect to see Lance Armstrong in suit and tie this fall if his case goes to arbitration (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 2 USADA chief Travis Tygart (R) shakes hands with Senator Arlen Specter at a 2009 hearing in Washington, DC about screening dietary supplements for illegal steroids. (Image credit: AFP)

Although the US Anti-Doping Agency's final "reasoned decision" on its lifetime ban of Lance Armstrong has had months to gather dust, a new segment from 60 Minute Sports to be aired on Wednesday is reportedly going to bring to light new allegations of possible graft by the now-former seven time Tour de France champion.

The report by Scott Pelley, the same journalist who first brought Tyler Hamilton's allegations of doping by Armstrong to light on the television network CBS, is said to have confirmation from USADA CEO Travis Tygart on an offer by Armstrong to donate a large sum of money, up to $250,000.

"I was stunned," Tygart says in the interview, according to USA Today. "It was clear - it was a clear conflict of interest for USADA. We had no hesitation in rejecting that offer."

While USADA was keen to point out in its 1,000+ page reasoned decision that Armstrong gave some $100,000 to the UCI, and Tygart heavily criticized the sport's governing body for accepting the money, nowhere in the document does it state that Armstrong also attempted to provide a similarly large donation to USADA in 2004, as the 60 Minutes Sports segment alleges.

Tygart did not return Cyclingnews' request for comment today, but Armstrong's attorney Tim Herman replied to a request for confirmation, stating there is "no truth to that story".

"[The] first Lance heard of it was today. He never made any such contribution or suggestion."