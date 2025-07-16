'We'll defend the jersey with everything we've got' - Harry Sweeny's return to Tour de France comes with a new job description

Australian was part of key break that put EF Education-EasyPost teammate Ben Healy in position to take race lead

Harry Sweeny of Australia and Michael Valgren of Denmark and Team EF Education - EasyPost react after the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 10
At the Tour de France, Harry Sweeny and teammate Michael Valgren wait to hear if Healy got the maillot jaune after stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four years on from his debut participation in the Tour de France, Australian Harry Sweeny could hardly have made a more satisfying return to cycling's biggest bike race, this time facing the new challenge of defending the yellow jersey.

Racing the Tour for the first time since 2021, Sweeny, in part, brought the new task on himself. He was in the thick of the action in the first week, and one of four EF Education-EasyPost riders that made it into the crunch stage 10 breakaway through the Massif Central.

