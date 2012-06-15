Bruyneel asserts innocence regarding USADA doping allegations

Johan Bruyneel faces the media (Image credit: Steve Medcroft)

Johan Bruyneel, who along with Lance Armstrong plus four other doctors and trainers from the United States Postal Service team are the target of a US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) investigation, today released a statement proclaiming his innocence of all charges.

"I have never participated in any doping activity and I am innocent of all charges," read a statement on Bruyneel's personal website. "I am dismayed that once again doping allegations have been raised against me, this time by USADA.

"Following a Department of Justice Grand Jury investigation, no charges were filed against me. It cannot be right that I or anyone else can be pursued from court to court simply because our accusers do not like the decisions made along the way and so attempt to find a court which will get them the result they want."

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, June 13, on a copy of a 15-page letter sent by USADA to Lance Armstrong and five others, including Bruyneel, in which they are accused of a doping conspiracy. USADA alleges that Bruyneel, Armstrong's team director for all seven of the Texan's Tour de France victories from 1999 to 2005, committed violations including possession of prohibited substances and/or methods (including EPO, blood transfusions and related equipment, testosterone, hGH, corticosteroids and masking agents); trafficking of the aforementioned prohibited substances; administration and/or attempted administration of prohibited substances; and assisting, encouraging, aiding, abetting, covering up and other complicity involving one or more anti-doping rule violations.

Bruyneel has the right to file a written statement to the USADA Anti-Doping Review Board by June 22, 2012 regarding the allegations in the USADA letter.

According to USADA protocol, USADA will also make a written submittal to its Anti-Doping Review Board regarding the doping allegations. The Anti-Doping Review Board will decide if there's sufficient evidence to proceed with adjudication process and the respondents have a right to a hearing if proceedings advance beyond Anti-Doping Review Board. A hearing date should take place prior to November, 2012

"I shall of course cooperate fully with the investigation, although I have no doubt the end result will be the same as all the other investigations over the years," said Bruyneel.

Meanwhile, the RadioShack-Nissan team, of which Bruyneel is a general manager, issued a statement on Friday regarding the USADA investigation in which it distances itself from the allegations. "LEOPARD S.A. (with its cycling team known as RadioShack Nissan Trek) takes note that none of the investigated facts relate to its cycling team, to its riders or to the present activities of Mr Bruyneel within the LEOPARD S.A. structure," said the team in a press release. "Indeed, these alleged facts report exclusively to events that took place prior to the start of the collaboration between LEOPARD S.A. and Mr Bruyneel.

"LEOPARD S.A. stepped into cycling with the firm commitment of actively promoting a zero doping policy. In this context, and in the light of the possible development of the case, LEOPARD S.A. will take all appropriate measures, in order to guarantee its sporting integrity and the general interest of cycling."