No further action on Armstrong case for “a few weeks”

The USADA has not yet passed on its paperwork regarding the decision to ban Lance Armstrong for anti-doping rule violations and to strip him of his results to UCI and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), but plans to do so soon.

“We will be sending a reasoned decision to WADA, UCI and WTC (World Triathlon Corporation) as provided for under the rules in the coming weeks, “ a statement from the agency read.

In June, the USADA charged Armstrong with doping throughout his career. He decided not to challenge the charges and at the end of August, USADA banned him for life, disqualifying all his results since August 1, 1998.

The next step is for the agency to forward its decision to the aforementioned agencies. Only when that has been received and analyzed will the UCI take action. It has, however, indicated that it will not appeal the USADA decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UCI president Pat McQuaid had also put forward the suggestion of an amnesty for riders who have doped, but that too won't be happening any time soon. UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani said that “we will talk about it in the presidium on Wednesday and Thursday, but don't count on a decision.”

Tony Martin, 2011 World time trial champion and 2012 World team time trial champion, didn't think much of the proposed amnesty. “That sounds absurd. Does that mean someone can say, I doped three weeks ago, and then not be punished?”