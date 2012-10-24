Alpe d'Huez Mayor wants Armstrong’s name removed from climb

Image 1 of 4 Lance Armstrong takes a drink after catching and passing Ivan Basso on the climb of Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 An aerial view of the legendary climb of L'Alpe d'Huez. The weather conditions were ideal and the stage was set for high drama on Stage 17. (Image credit: Stephen McMahon/st.mcmahon@gmail.com) Image 3 of 4 Lance Armstrong's victory at Alpe d'Huez earned him the yellow jersey during the 2004 Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Armstrong during stage 16 individual time trial at the 2004 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Mayor of l'Alpe d'Huez in Isère, Jean-Yves Noyrey, is calling for Lance Armstrong's name to be removed from the signs that pay tribute to the winners at the famous climb. Armstrong has been stripped of his seven Tour de France titles following USADA's investigation into doping at the US Postal team, with the UCI confirming a lifetime ban and removal of the Tour wins earlier this week.

The name of a rider who has won on top of the climb is featured at each of the 21 bends. Armstrong has his name on two bends, having won in 2001 and again in an individual time trial in 2004, and Noyrey is reportedly asking the local council in charge of the matter to have "Lance Armstrong" removed from the mountain.

"I want to withdraw his name and leave it blank, I will propose to the council," said Noyrey to Le Dauphine.

Due to the number of winners (27) outstripping the 21 bends, there's numerous instances where a rider shares the sign with another. Armstrong is placed on bend 21 below the name of Fausto Coppi, who won in 1952, with the American's second victory shared with the winner of 1977, Hennie Kuiper on bend 19.

"The fact that Lance Armstrong is stripped of all his titles brings us to the question. But opinions are divided within the council."

"Some think it is not because he was stripped of his title as winner of the Tour that we should withdraw the victory of the stage."