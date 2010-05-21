Video: Armstrong rejects Landis allegations
Radioshack leader says he has nothing to hide
After Floyd Landis rocked the cycling world with his allegations of widespread drug taking, Lance Armstrong, one of the individuals implicated, made this public statement.
Read Lance Armstrong's full statement as well has his response to questions from the press
