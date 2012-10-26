Kittel "sick" of Armstrong supporters

Image 1 of 2 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 2 Points leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on the start line. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Argos-Shimano rider Marcel Kittel has made known his opinions regarding the Lance Armstrong doping case. Using social media network Twitter, the German sprinter spoke out against those who have been supportive of Armstrong despite the dossier published by the American Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the subsequent lifetime ban issued on the American by the UCI.

"I feel SICK when I read that Contador, Sanchez & Indurain still support Armstrong. How does someone want to be credible by saying that?!" Kittel tweeted, following recent pro-Armstrong comments made by the three Spaniards in the press.

"I mean, it makes it all worse. They should play their false game somewhere else. Or do they ride for money instead of joy?!" he continued to ask.

Unequivocal about his anti-doping stance, Kittel even answered a critical Tweet from another user, who suggested, "Don't you think it's better to shut your mouth. Cycling history always turns back 2 people like you." The German responded: "Not anymore! I'll risk it!"