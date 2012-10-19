USA Cycling strips Lance Armstrong's name from race series

Three of the USA Cycling National Development Team riders get in some training. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson / USA Cycling)

USA Cycling has removed the name of Lance Armstrong from its premiere junior race series in the wake of the release of the extensive US Anti-Doping Agency dossier documenting the doping activities he engaged in during his career.

Previously named the Lance Armstrong Junior Race Series (LAJRS), the series will now be known as the USA Cycling Road Development Race Series.

"The name change is intended to maintain the focus on the great work of the race directors who make the effort to put on quality juniors races across the U.S. that provide a development pathway to USA Cycling's juniors and under-23 riders," a press release stated.

USA Cycling's development program was founded at the turn of the 21st century after Armstrong returned from cancer and attracted the attention of a group of wealthy backers, including US Postal Service team owner Thom Weisel.

Weisel, in addition to hiring Armstrong to his professional racing team, brought in more rich backers to prop up the financially floundering federation.

They established the USA Cycling Foundation, a non-profit aimed at developing new talent, which operates alongside USA Cycling. Weisel still serves as chairman of the USA Cycling Development Foundation board.

The LAJRS series celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, and will continue under its new name. It evolved from a small series to include more than 120 events nationally this year.