Eddy Merckx: Why 'the cannibal' is the greatest cyclist of all time

The Belgian rider won 11 Grand Tours, 19 Monuments and three elite world road titles in his 18-year pro career between 1965-1978

Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx arrives at Vincennes in the final stage of the 1969 Tour de France, his first of five victories in the French Grand Tour (Image credit: Agence France Presse/Getty Images)

Considered to be the greatest cyclist of all time, Eddy Merckx won an estimated 525 races on the international calendar in his 18-year professional cycling career, including 11 Grand Tours, all five Monuments, three World Championships and several victories on the track. 

Many people know him simply by his nickname, 'the cannibal', for his ravenous desire for victories. His conquests cover all types of terrain and race types, demonstrating his strength and stamina in not only the number of events but the quality of victories.

