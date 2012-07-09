Armstrong files federal lawsuit against USADA
Seeks temporary restraining order against proceedings
Lance Armstrong filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. federal court in Texas against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, seeking to block the agency’s proceedings against him on charges that he doped during his career.
Armstrong’s lawyer Mark Fabiani provided BikeRadar with the motion for temporary restraining order as well as two related documents, a 111-page final complaint and a 57-page final brief. These latter documents present the larger case of Armstrong’s position, asserting his innocence of all charges.
