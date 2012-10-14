Armstrong may take a lie detector test, says lawyer
Says people don't care if Armstrong cheated or not
Tim Herman, a member of Lance Armstrong’s legal counsel, has told the BBC that the former Tour de France winner could sit a lie detector test. Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour titles and handed a life time ban by USADA for his part in a major doping operation that involved a series of offenses including trafficking, possession, and drug taking. The rider refused to defend himself against the charges but has always denied doping.
However after 26 individuals testified against him, 11 of whom were former teammates, Armstrong’s legacy has been irreparably damaged. The sport’s governing body, the UCI, has just over a fortnight to analyze USADA’s 1,000 page report and could yet appeal the decision to CAS.
The attorney also criticized the former teammates who testified against Armstrong, six of whom were handed six month suspensions for their own doping offences.
"Why would [the witnesses] wait until now [to come forward]? Here's the answer. It's because for the most part they've been given sweetheart deals. They are supposed to be suspended for four years, they're not. They're suspended for six months commencing in September so they don't miss a single race."
