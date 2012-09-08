UCI to introduce doping amnesty?

Image 1 of 2 UCI President Pat McQuaid (Image credit: Gregor Brown) Image 2 of 2 The UCI

UCI President Pat McQuaid has raised the possibility of a doping amnesty in order to once and for all deal with a tarnished era.

The UCI will meet on the 19th and 20th of this month and in an interview with the Associated Press, McQuaid said he will propose the pardon.

"I think there's room for it and I think the UCI could do well to [introduce it]," McQuaid said. "It's a subject I will bring up myself at the management committee of the UCI and it's something which we would look into possibly doing."

The move comes in the wake of Lance Armstrong being stripped of his results dating back to August 1, 1998 by USADA and being hit with a lifetime ban which the UCI is yet to ratify. McQuaid has also said that he will be looking into statements made by Garmin-Sharp manager Jonathan Vaughters, who wrote in the Cyclingnews forums that several of his riders had doped in the past, including Tom Danielson, David Zabriskie and Christian Vande Velde.

McQuaid said that concrete plans for the parameters of the amnesty, how it would work and the potential outcomes all need to be considered.

"We have to work in the world anti-doing rules and sanctions," he concluded.