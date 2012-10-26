Tour de France organizers confirm UCI decision on Armstrong's victories
ASO agrees with plan to declare no Tour winners from 1998 to 2005
The organizers of the Tour de France acknowledged and approved of the decision of the UCI on Friday regarding results of its race from 1999 to 2005. No winners will be declared for those editions of the French Grand Tour.
In a statement released late Friday, Amaury Sport Organization said, "The organizers of the Tour de France have taken note of the decision of the International Cycling Union (UCI) not to award to any other riders the victories of Lance Armstrong, including those of the Tour de France from 1999 to 2005."
"This decision fully coincides with the wishes expressed by the organizers of the race 10 days ago."
On Friday afternoon, the UCI had decided not to award Lance Armstrong's stripped Tour de France titles to any rider(s) following a special committee meeting in Geneva. The news followed on after a UCI press conference on Monday, earlier this week, when the international cycling union had upheld USADA's reasoned decision on the Lance Armstrong doping case, banning the American for life and stripping him of all results from August 1, 1998.
