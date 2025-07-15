SD Worx-Protime stumbles, new talents rise and Tour de France Femmes indicators flow – Six conclusions from the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women

Taking a closer look at some of the key talking points from eight revealing days of racing around Italy where some faltered and others took flight

UAE Team ADQ and overall champion Elisa Longo Borghini at the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
UAE Team ADQ and overall champion Elisa Longo Borghini at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second women's Grand Tour of the season has concluded with Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) keeping the momentum rolling at her new squad, UAE Team ADQ, claiming back-to-back titles at the Giro d'Italia Women.

La Vuelta Femenina champion Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) may have opted not to compete in this event but the peloton featured many of the top stage racers and climbers in the world, which made for a thrilling 36th edition of the Italian Grand Tour.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

