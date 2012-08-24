Bruyneel: “Unjust process” against Armstrong

Team manager Johan Bruyneel has finalized Radioshack's 2010 roster. (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

Johan Bruyneel said that he was “disappointed” in the whole USADA case against Lance Armstong, and sympathized with his former star rider, who saw himself compelled to give up the fight against doping charges.

“Today, I’m disappointed for Lance and for cycling in general that things have reached a stage where Lance feels that he has had enough and is no longer willing to participate in USADA’s campaign against him,” Bruyneel wrote on his personal website.

“Lance has never withdrawn from a fair fight in his life so his decision today underlines what an unjust process this has been.”

On Thursday night Armstrong said that he would not fight the USADA charges, but also said that he did not recognize their jurisdiction over him.

Bruyneel was also named in the charges raised by USADA, and said earlier that he would go to arbitration over the accusations.

“I hope that it will soon be determined that the case that USADA initiated against me should never have gotten as far as it has. Due to the sensitive nature of legal proceedings, I have been advised that it would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this stage,” he said.