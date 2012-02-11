Lance Armstrong admits "difficult times" during Federal Investigation
Seven-time Tour de France winner clear of FDA
Seven-times Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong has told AP that he is relieved to put the US Federal investigation in the past. Armstrong said: "I'm happy. I'm glad it's behind me."
