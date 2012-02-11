Trending

Lance Armstrong admits "difficult times" during Federal Investigation

Seven-time Tour de France winner clear of FDA

The beginning of the end. Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) pedals leadenly to the finish at Morzine

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
It's still about the bike: Lance Armstrong back in the saddle

(Image credit: Trent Bona Photography)
A dejected Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) explains his defeat at the stage finish at Avoriaz

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) plays tour guide to Lance Armstrong in Luxembourg.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Seven-times Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong has told AP that he is relieved to put the US Federal investigation in the past. Armstrong said: "I'm happy. I'm glad it's behind me."

