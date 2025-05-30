Recommended reading

'We're in a technological arms race' - How the UCI's Nick Raudenski is fighting mechanical doping

Cyclingnews sees how a handheld backscatter x-ray device sees inside bikes and components at the Giro d'Italia

The UCI has revealed details of their latest techniques and strategy to detect and deter mechanical doping in cycling, with bikes now checked using a handheld backscatter x-ray device that can see what is hidden inside frames, wheels and any part of a bike.

Cyclingnews and a select group of other media were allowed into the protected anti-doping and technological fraud compound at the finish of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia in Cesano Moderno to see how the UCI carry out their checks.  

