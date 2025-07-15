The ramp up to rest day – Key moments from the yellow jersey battle of the Tour de France in pictures

The long first week of the Tour de France has continued in exciting fashion

Tadej Pogacar surrounded by Visma–Lease a bike riders
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
The first rest day of the 2025 Tour de France is here, with 10 stages already in the rearview mirror. With a Bastille Day extension, the opening 'week' of the Tour, which usually covers nine stages, has seen almost half the race route already covered.

It has been an action-packed start and, since our last photo-gallery recapping the best of the action over the first five days, the subsequent five have delivered their share of thrills and spills.

