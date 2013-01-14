Vaughters calls on Armstrong to speak to WADA
Garmin-Sharp manager hopes he will help the broader fight against doping
Jonathan Vaughters attended the presentation of the 2013 Paul Smith Giro d'Italia pink jersey in Milan and was able to celebrate Ryder Hesjedal's victory in the 2012 Giro d'Italia one more time.
Vaughters heads to Spain on Tuesday for his Garmin-Sharp team's training camp but perhaps more than most people, he is awaiting Lance Armstrong's expected television confession.
He was a teammate of the Texan and has since confessed to doping while at the US Postal Service team. His confession and his work to support other riders to confess helped lead USADA collect a critical amount of evidence, reveal Armstrong's sins and lead to him being banned for life.
Vaughters revealed to Cyclingnews that he will be on a plane when the Oprah show is broadcast on television and also asked people to see the bigger picture and understand that any confession from Armstrong will not mark the start of a new era.
"Everyone always looks for definitive points but I don't think the world works like that, there's always progression," Vaughters argued.
"The progression to cleaner cycling started in 1998 with the Festina Affair. Did that end doping? No, by no means. Did it help? Did it get the process started? Was WADA created because of the Festina scandal? Yes.
"If you move forward, having high-profile athletes like Tyler Hamilton and Floyd Landis go positive, Operacion Puerto, David Millar's story, and all of these events, each one moved things forward in a positive way. Everyone sees it as bad news for the sport but if you look respectively, each event helped reduce doping in cycling. The key to keep that forward progress, we have to keep pushing."
Vaughters called on Armstrong to do more than make a partial confession or apologies to the people he has bullied and worked to silence.
"If and this is a big if, if Lance chooses to come forward and be honest, then I have to respect that decision. Absolutely. I hope that after talking about it publicly, he also chooses to speak to the anti-doping authorities like WADA, and help them develop new tests, learning how to move the system in their favour," Vaughters told Cyclingnews.
"The doping issue in cycling has never been about Lance Armstrong and Lance Armstrong only. It's a broader problem and always has been. But hopefully he will help fix that broader issue."
