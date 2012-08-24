UCI awaits next USADA step in Armstrong case

Image 1 of 2 UCI President Pat McQuaid speaks to the press (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 The UCI

The UCI will now await the “reasoned decision” which the USADA must issued as the next step in its anti-doping case against Lance Armstrong. Only then will the international federation have a further comment on the case, it said.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the UCI said that it noted Armstrong's decision not to go to arbitration, and also that USADA is reported to have said it will strip Armstrong of his results since 1998 and give him a lifetime ban.

The UCI cited the World Anti Doping Code article which “states that where no hearing occurs the Anti-Doping Organisation with results management responsibility shall submit to the parties concerned (Mr Armstrong, WADA and UCI) a reasoned decision explaining the action taken.”

It went on to say that it “expects that it will issue a reasoned decision in accordance with Article 8.3 of the Code.

“Until such time as USADA delivers this decision the UCI has no further comment to make.”