UCI examining USADA's evidence on Armstrong

The UCI

USADA has delivered its reasoned decision on Lance Armstrong to the UCI and the public today, and the sport's governing body stated that it will "endeavour to provide a timely response", but is currently going through the 202-page document as well as the hundreds of supporting documents posted on USADA's website.

"The UCI has been advised by USADA that its reasoned decision and supporting material is available to view on its website," a UCI statement read.

"The UCI will examine all information received in order to consider issues of appeal and recognition, jurisdiction and statute of limitation, within the term of appeal of 21 days, as required by the World Anti-Doping Code."

Armstrong's attorneys have argued that the USADA does not have the jurisdiction to level anti-doping rule violation charges against him, stating that the UCI should be the responsible party. They have also argued that USADA has not made a case to circumvent the World Anti-Doping Agency code's statute of limitations, set at eight years.

The UCI has previously stated that if it finds that the USADA has followed the applicable rules, that it will uphold the lifetime ban and disqualification of all of Armstrong's results dating back to 1998.