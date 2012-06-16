Spanish doctor denies USADA doping charges

USPS out getting a few more miles under the belt (Image credit: Steve Dascomb)

Luis Garcia del Moral, one of the doctors named in the USADA doping investigation, has denied all the charges, saying he has never been involved with performance-enhancing drugs.

Garcia Del Moral was associated with the USPS team from 1999 to 2004, and with Astana in 2009-2010. Along with Lance Armstrong, Johan Bruyneel, and others he has been charged by USADA with being part of a massive doping conspiracy from 1998-2011.

Marca.com reported that Garcia del Moral said that “the charges are not true and without foundation" and “are motivated and driven by other interests.”

"These charges are the same as those which the Justice Department decided not to pursue after a two-year investigation, and once again and like every year, within weeks of the Tour de France, there is emerging news about cyclist doping allegations in which, again, we are involved,” he said.

"Never in my career have I used doping substances. Never in my career has there been a positive for doping among athletes who have trusted me with their health and sports medicine.”