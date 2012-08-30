Armstrong: I won the Tour de France seven times

Image 1 of 4 The 2004 Tour podium with Armstrong and Basso (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Don't call it a comeback: Lance Armstrong 2.0 came back in 2009 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Lance Armstrong (Discovery Channel) is a wanted man (Image credit: Jeff Jones/Cyclingnews.com)

Lance Armstrong is unconcerned by what the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will issue in its report to cycling's governing body, the UCI.

On Thursday, Armstrong announced he would not fight USADA's charges of doping and conspiracy which led to the agency stripping the American of his seven Tour de France titles which were included in the any and all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to August 1, 1998. Armstrong was also banned for life.

The UCI is now waiting for communication from USADA detailing the reasoning behind its decision before moving on to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ruling, or to gain jurisdiction over the case.

After taking part in a run with his fans in Montreal, Canada, Armstrong said "I'm absolutely not afraid," of anything which may be in USADA's report.

He was in the Canadian city to speak at the World Cancer Congress where he opened his speech with:

"My name is Lance Armstrong. I am a cancer survivor. I'm a father of five. And yes, I won the Tour de France seven times."

