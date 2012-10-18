Bruyneel vows to continue fight against USADA charges

Team manager Johan Bruyneel has finalized Radioshack's 2010 roster. (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

Johan Bruyneel has said that he will continue his fight against USADA's charges, although he is “stunned” at the agency's breach of confidentiality in the case. He is also facing the first round of questioning on the matter before the Belgian cycling federation.

Bruyneel was named as a "key player" in doping practices at the US Postal team in USADA's Reasoned Decision. Last week RadioShack-Nissan announced that it was ending its association with him.

In a statement published on his personal website, he said, “in deference to the on-going legal proceedings, I will only be able to share my account of events once legal proceedings are over. While I am still stunned that USADA chose to breach the confidentiality of the proceedings it initiated against me, I shall nevertheless not allow myself to be reduced to such tactics.

"In response to recent speculation, I will continue to be involved in legal proceedings relating to USADA’s proposed charges as long as I believe that I am still able to receive a fair hearing and that my defence has not been permanently prejudiced by USADA’s act. However, rest assured that the time will come when I will share with you a balanced account of events.”

Proceedings in Belgium

The Belgian cycling federation has taken the first step in its investigation of Bruyneel, as prosecutor Jaak Fransen said that he has sent a request to appear for the questioning of Bruyneel, who faces the possibility of a life-time ban.

Fransen previously interviewed the former RadioShack-Nissan manager in 2010, following statements made by Floyd Landis. Bruyneel denied all allegations and claimed that Landis was acing out of revenge.

"We wait on how Bruyneel responds to the recent revelations," Fransen told Het Nieuwsblad. "His lawyer has not said no to my invitation, but first wanted to consult with his client. We will find a time that suits everyone and when we are all three in the same country."

"There is no real hurry," he said. The UCI still “must themselves decide what to do with the USADA report. They have time for that until the end of this month.”

Nor has USADA issued any final ruling against Bruyneel, Fransen said. "Moreover, the USADA itself has issued no sanctions, but only prepared and forwarded the report with the disclosures. Possibly the Americans themselves will try to prosecute Bruyneel, although it is usual to do in Belgium because Bruyneel has a Belgian license.”