Verbruggen says Armstrong “never, never, never” doped

Former UCI president Hein Verbruggen is at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Lance Armstrong “never, never, never” used any doping product or method, according to former UCI president Hein Verbruggen. And there was never any cover-up of a positive doping test for the seven-time Tour de France winner, he said.

Interviewed on ad.nl, in response to Tyler Hamilton's claims that he saw Armstrong doping and implicating the UCI in a cover-up, Verbruggen reacted angrily.

"That's impossible, because there is nothing. I repeat again: Lance Armstrong has never used doping. Never, never, never. And I say this not because I am a friend of his, because that is not true. I say it because I'm sure. Even if we would like, it would not be possible to bury a positive test. Test results are not only to the UCI, but also to the WADA.

"So once and for all: under my chairmanship have such practices never occurred at the UCI."

He added, “Hamilton says about the same as Landis, without naming names of people to blame. Well, Landis has a trial on his hands. He must prove his words in court.”

In an interview with Sporza, he was more specific. “There was never a cover up of an Armstrong doping control. Not at the Tour de France and not at the Tour de Suisse. And I do not know of any suspicious tests whatsoever."

He further denied Hamilton's claim of a meeting of the UCI, WADA and Armstrong at the Lausanne, Switzerland, lab in 2001 to discuss the alleged doping control. "I do not know of such a meeting."

The Dutchman is an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee.