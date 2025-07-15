'If you're going to dream, you might as well dream big' - Ben Healy and EF Education-EasyPost aim high as they defend Tour de France yellow jersey

By published

'I'm just living the dream' Healy says of taking the yellow jersey

Ben Healy wears the yellow jersey at the Tour de France 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Healy and his EF Education-EasyPost team spent the rest day in Toulouse basking in the bright light and happiness that the Tour de France leader's jersey brings, thinking about how they can keep it as long as possible as the race heads into the Pyrenees.

Healy caught up with his teammates in a motorway service station late on Sunday night during the long transfer to Toulouse, his post-podium team car catching up with the team bus to combine the American team's celebrations.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.