Armstrong to attempt reconciliation with Landis?

Image 1 of 5 Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis on the US Postal team (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 On Alpe d'Huez with Landis at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Johan Bruyneel and Lance Armstrong in the good old days (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Expect to see Lance Armstrong in suit and tie this fall if his case goes to arbitration (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Anonymous sources have revealed to the USA Today that Lance Armstrong will attempt to mend his relationship with former U.S. Postal teammate Floyd Landis as part of his plans to confess his doping past which includes an interview with Oprah Winfrey, scheduled to air later this week.

The publication says that the sources did not wish to be named as they were not at liberty to be discussing Armstrong's plans to reconcile with Landis publicly.

At present, Landis' whistle-blower suit against Armstrong whereby the former alleges that the U.S. Postal Service, an independent agency within the federal government, was defrauded is still in train, with the US Justice Department considering joining.

Neither Armstrong nor Landis responded to the USA Today regarding the report.

Landis exposed systematic doping practices within the U.S. Postal team when he confessed to his own violations on April 30, 2010 in an email to USA Cycling chief executive officer Steve Johnson. Landis said that he was introduced to testosterone by Johan Bruyneel while riding for U.S. Postal in June 2002. He claimed to have had lengthy conversations with Armstrong regarding the evolution of EPO testing that year, before traveling to Armstrong's house in 2003 to collect his first sample of EPO.