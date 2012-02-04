UCI wants to put Armstrong investigation behind it

Image 1 of 5 Lance Armstrong smiles, Miguel Indurain looks less than impressed (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Gone for good? Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) made his final international appearance. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 UCI President Pat McQuaid at the presentation for the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, which willbe in Austria (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 5 of 5 Johan Bruyneel introduces the RadioShack-Nissan team (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

After the news that Lance Armstrong will not face federal charges in the US after an extended two-year investigation into alleged doping activities, the UCI, has weighed in with it's opinion, stating that the sport should put the case behind it.

“We took notice of the announcement in relation to the conclusion of the investigation. We are obviously very happy to learn it, bearing in mind how much cycling has suffered over the last two years, especially in terms of image and credibility," UCI President Pat McQuaid said.





Cyclingnews news spoke to another UCI spokesperson, who also welcomed the recent news.

"For us and for cycling its been a long period and has caused a lot of problems. Cycling has suffered a lot for this story and this conclusion. There are no charges and now we only want to put this behind us and look forward. All we want to say is that we're looking forward. We're really happy with this conclusion."

Armstrong and US Postal were part of the investigation which was triggered in part by accusations made by Floyd Landis two years ago. Landis made several allegations surrounding the Armstrong, his team manager Johan Bruyneel, other US Postal riders and the UCI.

Landis alleged that the UCI had helped to cover up a positive test for Armstrong from an edition of the Tour de Suisse. The governing body was put on the back foot when questions were asked relating to donations Armstrong had made to the UCI. President Pat McQuaid admitted that donations were made but said that he would not accept such gifts in the future.

The news that Armstrong will not face charges is a turning page, but it may not be the final chapter. Moments after the US Attorney made the unusual public announcement of the closure of the investigation, the US Anti-doping Agency (USADA) put out a public statement in which they said they were looking forward to receiving evidence that had been gathered.

The UCI's spokesperson refused to comment on USADA's next possible move.

"We won't comment on USADA and what they might do. We don't want to keep looking behind us, there's nothing there, and the investigation proved that."