Sheryl Crow: No one trained harder than Armstrong

Image 1 of 3 Waiting outside doping control is something Armstrong's partner Sheryl Crow had to get used to (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Sheryl Crow appears at the podium of the 2005 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 The 2004 Tour podium with Armstrong and Basso (Image credit: Sirotti)

Sheryl Crow has opened up about her reaction to former fiancée Lance Armstrong being banned for life and stripped of all his results dating back to 1998, including his seven Tour de France titles.

Crow and Armstrong began their three-year relationship in 2003, was a regular at his races including the Tour de France in 2004 and 2005

"I haven't seen Lance in a few years but it was hard," the nine-time Grammy-winner said on American journalist Katie Couric's new talk show. "You know, I... He's somebody that I really care about."

Earlier this month, the New York Daily News claimed that Crow, "provided information" to the investigators. It is not known what she may have said, or whether the USADA has contacted her for its investigation. In Tyler Hamilton's expose book, a footnote cites a "source close to the investigation" saying that Crow had been subpoenaed.

Jeff Novitzky, who ran the government investigation, did not comment on the story, nor did attorneys for Crow or Armstrong.

The federal investigation was closed in February 2012, taking no action.

She lived with him at the apartment in Girona, Spain, which former teammates "have described as a distribution point for performance-enhancing drugs and a place to store bags of blood before re-infusing it at big races," according to the newspaper. She also flew with him on his private jet, which former teammates Floyd Landis and Tyler Hamilton "have alleged were critical to doping schemes."

Throughout Monday's interview, Crow spoke of the funds Armstrong raised through his foundation. Shortly after their separation in 2006, Crow was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I know how hard he worked to win those titles and it was hard to watch," Crow continued. "I felt bad. I felt bad for him; I felt bad for his family and I kinda felt like the rest of America. He's a hero that we've watched for a long time and admired and what he does in the world of cancer is... it's insurmountable.

"No one trained harder than he did.

"Knowing him I have to imagine that the fact that he just said, 'look, take them,' he's probably tired of the whole fight."

