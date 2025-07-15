'I hope he feels tired' – After rest day coffees and a burger, Tadej Pogačar aims to strip Tour de France leader's jersey from Ben Healy

By published

World champion expects short, challenging second week of the Tour de France to speed by

Tadej Pogacar heads back to the team bus after stage 10 of the Tour de France, wearing a white jacket over his yellow skinsuit.
Tadej Pogačar following stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

After ten stages of the Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar and the rest of the peloton have finally gotten to a well-earned rest day in Toulouse, one day later than normal.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader will be back in the rainbow jersey of world champion on Wednesday for stage 11 after giving up the maillot jaune to breakaway rider Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) on Monday, but he hopes to get it back later this week.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.