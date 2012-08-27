USADA: Armstrong could have retained five Tour wins

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: USADA) Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Expect to see Lance Armstrong in suit and tie this fall if his case goes to arbitration (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 4 The 2004 Tour podium with Armstrong and Basso (Image credit: Sirotti)

One of Lance Armstrong’s key arguments in fighting United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) charges of doping and conspiracy was that the agency was acting outside the eight-year statute of limitations. USADA boss Travis Tygart has now revealed that if Armstrong had co-operated with the investigation, that statute may actually have applied.

On Friday, USADA handed down a lifetime ban and disqualified Armstrong from any and all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to August 1, 1998 after the 40-year-old declined to contest charges which were announced on June 13. Among those results were an unprecedented seven Tour de France victories.

Tygart told the USA Today that co-operation from Armstrong would have resulted in USADA stripping him only of his 2004 and 2005 wins.

"[If Armstrong had of] come in and been truthful, then the evidence might have been that the statute [of limitations] should apply," Tygart said.

Tygart also explained that the Agency was willing to talk to Armstrong should he ever want to reconsider his stance.

"We always remain open, because while the truth hurts, ultimately, from what we have seen in these types of cases, acknowledging the truth is the best way forward," he said.