WADA hopes for quick handover of Armstrong evidence

Image 1 of 3 John Fahey (right) with former WADA President Dick Pound (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Director General of the WADA, David Howman (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 A dejected Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) explains his defeat at the stage finish at Avoriaz (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

World Anti-Doping Agency president John Fahey is looking forward to receiving evidence from the closed US federal investigaiton of Lance Armstrong. “It would be very, very helpful if that information was handed over,” he said.

Last Friday federal prosecutors abruptly closed a two-year investigation into Armstrong, his teammates and teams concerning doping.

"There has been significant evidence taken on anti-doping areas, on what may have occurred in the way of doping. It would be very, very helpful if that information was handed over," Fahey told the AP.

"The United States anti-doping organization is keen to get hold of that evidence and we would like to see that happen because there could well be some very relevant information there," Fahey said.

Fahey said that in the Armstrong investigaiton, "we will never know in the criminal sense of what might have eventuated because they have dropped the criminal proceedings. Who knows, though, what might still be there."

WADA's director general David Howman, said he hoped that the evidence "will be shared in the same way" as in the BALCO case, and that it happen before the London Olympics this coming summer.

"It is important that that happen as quickly as possible, just in case there are athletes who might be looking at going to London and where there is evidence in relation to them," he said.