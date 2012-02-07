WADA hopes for quick handover of Armstrong evidence
Information would be “very, very helpful”, Fahey says
World Anti-Doping Agency president John Fahey is looking forward to receiving evidence from the closed US federal investigaiton of Lance Armstrong. “It would be very, very helpful if that information was handed over,” he said.
Related Articles
Last Friday federal prosecutors abruptly closed a two-year investigation into Armstrong, his teammates and teams concerning doping.
"There has been significant evidence taken on anti-doping areas, on what may have occurred in the way of doping. It would be very, very helpful if that information was handed over," Fahey told the AP.
"The United States anti-doping organization is keen to get hold of that evidence and we would like to see that happen because there could well be some very relevant information there," Fahey said.
Fahey said that in the Armstrong investigaiton, "we will never know in the criminal sense of what might have eventuated because they have dropped the criminal proceedings. Who knows, though, what might still be there."
WADA's director general David Howman, said he hoped that the evidence "will be shared in the same way" as in the BALCO case, and that it happen before the London Olympics this coming summer.
"It is important that that happen as quickly as possible, just in case there are athletes who might be looking at going to London and where there is evidence in relation to them," he said.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy