Brailsford stunned by USADA disclosures

Dave Brailsford, team principal of Team Sky, claims he was stunned by the revelations contained in the USADA's Reasoned Decision in the Lance Armstrong case, saying cycling had “lost its moral compass.” He also said that he was disappointed that Michael Barry had lied to him about his doping background.

Barry, who rode for Sky from 2010 through this year, confessed yesterday to having doped up until 2006. He has already announced his retirement for the end of this season, but has been given a six-month suspension.

The USADA report was "shocking, it's jaw dropping and it is very unpleasant, it's not very palatable and anybody who says it is would be lying wouldn't they?" Brailsford told BBC Five Live, according to telegraph.co.uk.

"You can see how the sport got lost in itself and got more and more extreme because it seemed to be systematic and everybody seemed to be doing it at the time - it completely and utterly lost its way and I think it lost its moral compass,” he said.

"Everybody has re-calibrated and several teams like ourselves are hell-bent on doing it the right way and doing it clean.”

Brailsford admitted to being disappointed in Barry, who he said lied to him. Whilst at Sky, “we have had absolutely no cause for concern whatsoever, there has never been any question in terms of his performances, his training, his behaviour on the team - there have never been any issues in that respect," Brialsford said.

"But ultimately he lied and we set out with a zero tolerance policy so we said that anyone who has had a doping conviction from the past or proved to have been involved on doping hasn't got a place on Team Sky - that is our policy.

"When you take someone you ask them a question and if someone lies to you and you find out later it's disappointing."