Ashenden, Kimmage, Walsh head UCI protest group

Image 1 of 4 Paul Kimmage (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 USADA chief Travis Tygart (R) shakes hands with Senator Arlen Specter at a 2009 hearing in Washington, DC about screening dietary supplements for illegal steroids. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Dr Michael Ashenden Image 4 of 4 Pat McQuaid has considered his options (Image credit: AFP)

Pressure on the UCI continues to mount in the wake of the US Postal Doping scandal with some of the sport’s most vocal critics joining forces under the banner of 'Change Cycling Now'.

Fronting the group is Skins Chairman, Jaimie Fuller who says that Change Cycling Now represents the feelings of "thousands of people" with a summit set for next week in London.

"It would be easy to sit around and criticise and accuse, but we shall be discussing positive ways to effect the future with changes that can move us back towards a sport that has integrity and is also clean and credible," explained Fuller in a press release. "I am in no doubt that this group also represents the millions of cycling fans who share the views of those who will be around the table. We will also be exploring ways to ensure that these fans can join with us to send an unequivocal message to the UCI and its officers that the current approach is simply not good enough."

Fuller will be joined by Dr. Michael Ashenden, respected journalists Paul Kimmage and David Walsh, along with Professor for sports and physical education Antoine Vayer.

United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart has confirmed his appearance via teleconference from the US.

The two-day summit, which begins on Sunday, December 2, will aim to "discuss a roadmap for global change, including the requirement for a fundamental shift in cycling's world governance and the implementation of independent anti-doping controls."