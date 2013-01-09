Armstrong set for tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

Image 1 of 5 Lance Armstrong waved goodbye to his 7 Tours de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Lance Armstrong (US Postal) at the start of the 1999 Amstel Gold (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Lance Armstrong will wave goodbye to his 7 Tour titles (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 UCI president Hein Verbruggen with Lance Armstrong in 2002 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lance Armstrong will give his first interview since being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles later this month when he appears on the 'Oprah's Next Chapter' program on her eponymous US cable television network.

The interview, which will go to air on January 17 will also be available simultaneously through the network's website.

Armstrong was the focus of the United States Anti-Doping Agency's investigation which labelled the US Postal team's operation as "the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen" on October 10, 2012. USADA stripped Armstrong of all results from August 1, 1998 when he declined to contest charges of doping in late August and handed the Texan a lifetime ban all of which was later ratified by cycling's governing body, the UCI.

The 41-year-old will give the interview from his home in Texas.

A media release on Oprah.com said that "Armstrong will address the alleged doping scandal, years of accusations of cheating, and charges of lying about the use of performance-enhancing drugs throughout his storied cycling career."