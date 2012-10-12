Cycling Australia respond to USADA investigation

Cycling Australia (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Cycling Australia today released a statement following USADA’s reasoned document and stated that it’s up to the UCI to respond to specific matters. They will however, require time to digest the more than 1000-page dossier before considering if any Cycling Australia members were implicated.

Klaus Mueller, the President of Cycling Australia expressed his disappointment in the findings of the case and believed that the weight of the findings will prove to be a real turning point for the sport.

"Our members, staff, officials, volunteers and fans are passionate about cycling and all of them are entitled to feel angry when cheats tarnish our sport," Mueller said. "We hope the magnitude and profile of this case will prove to be a turning point for the sport and an opportunity for everyone involved in cycling to reinforce their commitment and efforts to stamp out doping."

With such an extensive package of documents, Muller says that it’s too early to state whether any Australian members are involved and that now may prove the ideal time to introduce an amnesty for athletes who confess to past anti-doping rule violations.

"Until we've had a chance to do that it's impossible to say whether any Cycling Australia members are implicated," said Mr Mueller.

"But it might now be time to consider a range of options including an amnesty for athletes who have cheated in the past to own up to any wrongdoing and have their confessions mitigate any subsequent penalties. "This would be dependent on the nature and extent of any infraction/s.

"This case also provides an opportunity for the Australian Government to review the resources and powers of ASADA especially in light of the extensive investigation and action taken by USADA in their pursuit of this case."

It would appear that Mueller and the national federation has been inundated with questions and concerns from the Australian cycling community and will, in time, be answered.

"As the sport's governing body it's our responsibility to do everything possible to protect our members and the sport but we urge everyone involved with cycling to do their part as well to help us do that."