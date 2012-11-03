WADA will not appeal reduced sanctions in USADA case
Six month suspensions for those that testified against Armstrong
On the back of their announcement not to appeal USADA’s Reasoned Decision and banning of Lance Armstrong, WADA have also declared that they will not appeal the decision to sanction six of Armstrong’s former teammates.
