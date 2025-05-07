Miguel Angel López's doping ban appeal rejected by CAS

Colombian's four-year ban is upheld as he remains suspended until July 2027

ALTO COLORADO ARGENTINA JANUARY 27 Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia and Team Medellin EPM celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Vuelta a San Juan International 2023 Stage 5 a 1733km stage from Chimbas to Alto Colorado 2623m VueltaSJ2023 on January 27 2023 in Alto Colorado Argentina Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images
Miguel Angel López in action at the 2023 Vuelta a San Juan, which he won before he was stripped of the result (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected Miguel Angel López's appeal against a four-year doping ban handed to him last year.

The Colombian racer was given a retroactive ban by the UCI, dating from July 25, 2023, after being found guilty of 'use and possession of a prohibited substance, Menotropin' during the 2022 Giro d'Italia.

