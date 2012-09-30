Report: Armstrong’s ex-wife involved in doping scheme

Image 1 of 3 Lance Armstrong has been a huge part of George Hincapie's career (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Lance Armstrong (Discovery Channel) rode a prototype Trek Madone SSLx in the 2005 Tour de France. The carbon fiber frame was reinforced with boron fibers to increase stiffness. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 It's still about the bike: Lance Armstrong back in the saddle (Image credit: Trent Bona Photography)

Lance Armstrong's ex-wife, Kristin, is said to have not only known about but also participated in his doping practices, helping to refrigerate EPO and distribute drugs to US riders at the 1998 World Championships, according to a report with alleged details from the USADA's "reasoned decision" on its lifetime ban for Armstrong.





In August USADA issued a lifetime ban against Armstrong after he declined to go to arbitration. The US agency's next step is to submit its "reasoned decision" on the matter to the UCI and WADA, which is expected to happen within the next two weeks.

David Walsh, writing for The Sunday Times, introduced Kristin Armstrong's name into the matter for the first time. A rider is said to have claimed that cortisone pills wrapped in tin foil were distributed to USPS riders at the 1998 World Championships in Valkenburg. In his affidavit, the rider said that Kristin wrapped and handed out the pills. "Kristin is rolling the joints," one rider supposedly said at the time.

There are also reports that the Armstrongs used to call EPO "butter", as they kept in the butter compartment of their refrigerator.

The story further claims that George Hincapie told another rider over the telephone that he had once been stopped by US Customs. Upon his return to the US from Europe, EPO was found in his luggage, but he reportedly said that he lied, calling it prescription medicine, and that this story was believed.

In addition, the "reasoned decision" is believed to contain affidavits from two riders, in which they claim Armstrong told them of a positive doping test at the 2001 Tour de Suisse, which he had "swept under the carpet," with another rider allegedly swearing that Armstrong "told him he could use his influence with UCI to circumvent cycling’s anti-doping laws."