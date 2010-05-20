WADA and UCI issue statements on Landis confession

Image 1 of 2 UCI President Pat McQuaid (Image credit: Gregor Brown) Image 2 of 2 UCI President Pat McQuaid and RadioShack manager Johan Bruyneel (Image credit: Sirotti)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Union Cycliste International (UCI) have both issued statements regarding Floyd Landis' doping confession and his accusations against other riders.

WADA President John Fahey said the agency would liaise with United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to get to the heart of the issues raised. The UCI regretted that Landis has publicly accused individuals without allowing sufficient time for the relevant US authorities to investigate.

Fahey said: "WADA is aware of the serious allegations made by Mr. Landis. We are very interested in learning more about this matter and we will liaise with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and any other authorities with appropriate jurisdiction to get to the heart of the issues raised. WADA looks forward to these further investigations and enquiries by those responsible.

"Generally speaking, WADA encourages everyone with knowledge of banned practices in sport, including athletes who were caught cheating and who denied the evidence for years, to be forthcoming in disclosing the information they may have to the proper authorities. This will further contribute to clean sport and strengthen existing anti-doping programs for the good of clean athletes worldwide."

UCI President Pat McQuaid told the Associated Press that Landis' allegations were "scandalous and mischievous."

"These guys coming out now with things like this from the past is only damaging the sport. If they've any love for the sport they wouldn't do it," he said.

The UCI statement said: "The International Cycling Union has learned of the declarations made by Mr. Floyd Landis and published in the Wall Street Journal.

"The UCI regrets that Mr. Landis has publicly accused individuals without allowing sufficient time for the relevant US authorities to investigate.

"An impartial investigation is a fundamental right, as Mr. Landis will understand having contested, for two years, the evidence of his breach of the Anti-Doping Rules in 2006.

"The UCI will leave it to the individuals accused by Mr. Landis to take the position they see fit with regards to this issue."



USA Cycling also issued a statement to the press in light of the recent Floyd Landis allegations. In the carefully worded press release they said, “In light of the recent allegations by Mr. Landis, USA Cycling would like to reiterate its zero tolerance policy for doping in sport. As the official governing body for all American cycling, USA Cycling supports all efforts and agencies in preventing doping within cycling and cooperates fully with the appropriate testing and enforcement agencies.”

The statement continued, adding that the accusations levelled by Landis would be fully investigated: "There are many accusations being circulated and we are confident these will be thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities. Cycling is the most aggressive sport in the fight against doping with some of the most diverse and innovative monitoring and testing programs including in and out of competition urine and blood tests, medical monitoring for Pro Tour and Pro Continental teams, and the biological passport program."

