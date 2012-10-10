Armstrong lawyer reacts to USADA reasoned decision press release

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Levi Leipheimer (US Postal) at the 2001 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Dave Zabriskie was a member of the US Postal team from 2001 to 2004 (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 Christian Vande Velde (US Postal) during the last stage of the 1999 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 George Hincapie (US Postal) leads team captain Lance Armstrong during the 2002 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP)

A lawyer for Lance Armstrong has provided a strong reaction to the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) press release regarding today's release of its reasoned decision concerning its investigation of Armstrong for doping violations.

Timothy Herman had launched an initial salvo on Tuesday with a lengthy letter to William Bock, III, the General Counsel for USADA, where he called into question USADA's use of Big Tobacco lawyers, and provided this statement today prior to the release of the full reasoned decision:

"We have seen the press release from USADA touting the upcoming release today of its "reasoned decision." Tygart's statement confirms the alleged "reasoned decision" from USADA will be a one-sided hatchet job - a taxpayer funded tabloid piece rehashing old, disproved, unreliable allegations based largely on axe-grinders, serial perjurers, coerced testimony, sweetheart deals and threat-induced stories.

"Ignoring the 500-600 tests Lance Armstrong passed, ignoring all exculpatory evidence, and trying to justify the millions of dollars USADA has spent pursuing one, single athlete for years, USADA has continued its government funded witch hunt of only Mr. Armstrong, a retired cyclist, in violation of its own rules and due process, in spite of USADA's lack of jurisdiction, in blatant violation of the statute of limitations, and without honoring UCI's demand to produce the entire USADA "file" for an independent review and decision as mandated by national and international rules."

USA Cycling

In USADA's investigation into the doping practices carried out by Lance Armstrong and the US Postal team, 11 former teammates of Armstrong testified under oath. Of those teammates providing testimony, six are still active professionals and were given suspensions by USADA: Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Michael Barry (Sky) and George Hincapie (BMC).

While Barry and Hincapie have each retired, the remaining four riders intend to continue their careers but details of their suspensions have yet to be released with USADA only stating that "the active riders have been suspended and disqualified appropriately in line with the rules".

Since Danielson, Leipheimer, Vande Velde and Zabriskie are Americans, USA Cycling is the agency responsible for carrying out the USADA suspensions. USA Cycling today provided the following statement concerning the aforementioned riders:

"USA Cycling is aware of today's announcement by USADA regarding the Lance Armstrong case and is currently awaiting details from USADA regarding the specific actions to be taken against the named individuals."