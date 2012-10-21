Boonen: Only Lance can end the current doubt in cycling

Image 1 of 5 Belgian champion Tom Boonen chats with Lance Armstrong at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was a pre-race favorite at the Grand Prix de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 5 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the World Ports Classic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Tom Boonen gets in a tuck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) prevailed in a tight sprint against Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) to win Paris-Brussels. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) believes that the onus is on Lance Armstrong to end the doubt over the American's racing history, and is frustrated by catharctic change currently engulfing cycling.

Speaking on the Belgian television program Sportweekend, Boonen described the USADA dossier as a file of "rehashed information".

The former teammate of Armstrong on U.S. Postal said: "I do not so much care, because we have nothing to do with it. We must now explain this matter, but perhaps it's something that Lance can do even better. Only he can put an end to it." Boonen rode two years as a stagaire with the outfit before moving to a full-time role in 2002 where he finished third at his first attempt at Paris-Roubaix in the senior ranks. He said that following his 2002 season, he was never a fan of Armstrong but maintained that the importance of USADA had also been exaggerated.

"They see themselves now as the most sacred bean of the world, while they only talk nonsense," he said.

Boonen was also hopeful that the increased scrutiny on the sport as a result of the USADA investigation and the associated fallout, would lead to a new appreciation of the current generation of cyclists.

"We must just keep doing what we do now, everything is well with us," he said. "The only thing we can do is perhaps imagine that they follow us 24 hours a day, so the world can see what is happening in racing and so we recover our credibility."

The 32-year-old also told of his frustration in response to Friday's announcement by Rabobank to end their involvement in cycling.

"I think it's a massive blow that a sponsor like Rabobank would stop after so many years," he explained saying that he had been angered by the Dutch bank's decision.

"Rabobank is a team bursting with young talent. It's a shame that these guys now have no chance."