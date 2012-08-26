Larsson applauds Armstrong decision
“Obvious” that American doped, Vacansoleil rider says
There is no doubt in Gustav Larsson's mind. “It is quite obvious that Armstrong has doped,” he told a Swedish newspaper. Last week Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and given a lifetime ban, after he decline to challenge doping charges brought against him by the USADA.
“I do not think there is anyone in the cycling world to believe that he has been clean throughout their careers,” Larsson,who rides for Vacansoleil-DCM, told aftonbladet.se.
“The mid-90's were a dark period in the sport of cycling. But it is good that it is taken care of and that things are punished in the end. The message must go out and we have to work for a clean future,” he said.
The Swedish rider, 31, is one of the few in the peloton to take this position. Most of those involved in cycling who have spoken out have either continued to support Armstrong, such as Eddy Merckx and his son Axel.
