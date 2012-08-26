Larsson applauds Armstrong decision

Image 1 of 3 2012 Swedish time trial gold medalist Gustav Larsson is now a five-time national champion against the clock. (Image credit: Dennis Nystrand/Cyclesport.se) Image 2 of 3 Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil - DCM) pulls on yellow at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There is no doubt in Gustav Larsson's mind. “It is quite obvious that Armstrong has doped,” he told a Swedish newspaper. Last week Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and given a lifetime ban, after he decline to challenge doping charges brought against him by the USADA.

“I do not think there is anyone in the cycling world to believe that he has been clean throughout their careers,” Larsson,who rides for Vacansoleil-DCM, told aftonbladet.se.

“The mid-90's were a dark period in the sport of cycling. But it is good that it is taken care of and that things are punished in the end. The message must go out and we have to work for a clean future,” he said.

The Swedish rider, 31, is one of the few in the peloton to take this position. Most of those involved in cycling who have spoken out have either continued to support Armstrong, such as Eddy Merckx and his son Axel.