Report: Hincapie tells FDA Armstrong took PEDs

The news agency AP has reported that George Hincapie (BMC) has informed the FDA that he witnessed Lance Armstrong using performance enhancing drugs.

The claims come as part of an investigative report by 60 Minutes which also broke the news of Tyler Hamilton’s confession for doping and several similar allegations against Lance Armstrong. Armstrong has denied all accusations levelled against him by Hamilton.

Hincapie rode in the US Postal colours from 1997 to 2004 with Armstrong, and was a teammate of Armstrong in each of his seven Tour de France victories. He is currently riding the Amgen Tour of California for BMC Racing.

CBS News has also reported that, "Hincapie testified that he and Armstrong supplied each other with the endurance-boosting substance EPO and discussed having used another banned substance, testosterone, to prepare for races."

Cyclingnews attempted to contact both Hincapie and his BMC racing team but all calls went unanswered. He said on Twitter, "I can confirm to you I never spoke with 60 Minutes. I have no idea where they got their information."

George Hincapie’s now former lawyer Zia F. Modabber told the Wall Street Journal last year that he had spoken to Novitzky on behalf of his client. At the time he refused to comment on the reports that Hincapie would speak directly with Novitzky after the Tour de France in 2010.

"My desire is to let George do his job with as few distractions as possible," Modabber said at the time.

Armstrong's spokesman Mark Fabiani would not comment on the story, saying "We have no way of knowing what is said to a grand jury or investigators, so we can't comment on these anonymously-sourced reports."

60 Minutes will broadcast its full show this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT.